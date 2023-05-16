Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,040. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

