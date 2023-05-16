Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 185,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

