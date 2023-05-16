Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $684,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. 7,988,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,288,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

