Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,130. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

