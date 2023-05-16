Everhart Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,013. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

