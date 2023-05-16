Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.29. The stock had a trading volume of 760,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

