Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,472 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 848,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

