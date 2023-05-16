Evercore ISI Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $50.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

