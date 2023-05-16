European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Pui Kei Yuen Acquires 10,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,775.02).

European Assets Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

EAT opened at GBX 93.18 ($1.17) on Tuesday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.54. The firm has a market cap of £335.51 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.06.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

