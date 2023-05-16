Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $218.25 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Ethereum has a market cap of $218.25 billion and $5.96 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,814.45 or 0.06725928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,287,000 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.