Essentra (LON:ESNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESNT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.70) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of LON ESNT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.43). 905,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,355. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

Essentra Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul J. Lester acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £21,952 ($27,498.43). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

