Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

