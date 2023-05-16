Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 321,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

