Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -38.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

