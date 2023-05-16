Energi Price Hits $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Energi has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $126,598.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,530,981 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

