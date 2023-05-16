Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.