Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.