Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 598,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

