Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

