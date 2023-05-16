EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $3,571,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 271,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 158,675 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 159,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,167. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCORE Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Further Reading

