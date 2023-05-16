Elequin Securities LLC Takes $589,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.48.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.