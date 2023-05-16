Elequin Securities LLC Sells 17,509 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 753,397 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 809,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,850,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

