Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

