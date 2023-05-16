Elequin Securities LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 4,161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gores Holdings IX worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

