Elequin Securities LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) by 1,597.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.09% of C5 Acquisition worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in C5 Acquisition by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 252,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CXAC stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

