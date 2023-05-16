Elequin Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 716,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

