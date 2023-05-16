Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 518,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Avalon Acquisition by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 619,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 225,737 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

