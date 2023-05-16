Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Electrovaya Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFLVF remained flat at $0.72 on Monday. 27,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Electrovaya has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

