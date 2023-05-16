Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $977,212.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008514 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,945,921,341 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.