Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Update

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

Electricity Generating stock remained flat at $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23. Electricity Generating has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

