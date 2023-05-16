Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

