Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.80

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 5805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

