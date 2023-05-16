Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,849. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 306,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

