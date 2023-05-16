ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.97.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. 2,894,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$660.07 million, a P/E ratio of 268.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

