Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 62,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,677. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

