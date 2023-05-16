Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.86.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

