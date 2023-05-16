East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

EAGR opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. East Side Games Group has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

About East Side Games Group

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

