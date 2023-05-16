EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 640 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.91. 1,544,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,412. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

