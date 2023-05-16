EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. 2,027,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,891. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.