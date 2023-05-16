EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.59. 1,011,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.12. The company has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

