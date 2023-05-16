EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. 539,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

