EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.97. 456,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.