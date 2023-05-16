EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.11. 1,109,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,914. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $224.32 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.