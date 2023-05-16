EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 283,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,606. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.