EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. 746,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,518. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.