EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $201.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,301. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.