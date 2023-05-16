EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. 4,264,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,290,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

