EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

LOW traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $198.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,665. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

