EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 2,050 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 298,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.