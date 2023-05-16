Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

