Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) CEO Scott Tarriff Sells 15,000 Shares

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Tarriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $310,650.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 222,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,311. The company has a market cap of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Stories

